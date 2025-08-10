Oil Prices Decline Amid Economic Concerns

Brent crude oil prices have fallen, influenced by a combination of a weakening economic outlook and easing geopolitical tensions. According to ANZ, these factors have contributed to a decline in market sentiment. Prices last traded 1.3 per cent lower at $US65.73 per barrel.

The decline comes as new US tariffs have come into effect this week, escalating concerns about slower global economic growth. The tariffs are expected to lead to a reduction in the overall demand for crude oil, further pressuring prices. ANZ noted that these tariffs are a significant factor in the current market conditions.

Adding to the downward pressure on prices, the US and Russia are reportedly working toward a potential agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Officials from both countries are said to be in discussions regarding territorial arrangements in anticipation of a summit between President Trump and President Putin. A resolution to the Ukraine conflict could ease geopolitical tensions, further impacting oil prices.