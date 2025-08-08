Liontown Secures $316 Million Investment

Liontown Resources has successfully raised $316 million from institutional investors, signalling strong confidence in the company’s future amid fluctuating lithium prices. A significant portion of the funds, $266 million, was secured through a fully underwritten placement at 73 cents per share. This placement attracted substantial interest from both Australian and international institutions, highlighting Liontown’s appeal in the current market. Liontown Resources is an Australian lithium mining company focused on the development of lithium deposits. It is working towards becoming a globally significant provider of battery materials for the electric vehicle industry.

Notably, the funding includes a $50 million cornerstone investment from Canmax Technologies, alongside a $50 million commitment from the Australian Federal Government’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation. The National Reconstruction Fund’s participation underscores the strategic importance of Liontown’s operations to Australia’s broader economic goals. The Canmax investment, structured as a conditional placement alongside other investors, is subject to shareholder and Chinese regulatory approvals.

In addition to the institutional placement, Liontown Resources is offering a share purchase plan to eligible shareholders, aiming to raise an additional $20 million. All members of the Liontown board have committed to participating in this share purchase plan, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The funds raised are intended to bolster Liontown’s balance sheet and provide the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

Liontown has stated that the capital injection will enable it to navigate varying lithium price conditions and pursue “low-cost, high return” growth opportunities. This financial boost positions the company to capitalise on future market dynamics and strengthen its position in the lithium sector. The company aims to solidify its status as a key player in the lithium market.