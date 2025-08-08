Hot Stocks: VRX Silica, Greenvale Energy, Neuren Pharmaceuticals

The Australian share market is on track to record its first

weekly gain in three weeks, up around 1.9% so far despite a volatile five days

shaped by shifting interest rate expectations, record highs, and renewed trade

tensions. Monday’s flat start reflected mixed sector moves, with surging gold

and iron ore prices lifting miners while banks, tech and energy lagged. Gains

accelerated on Tuesday and Wednesday as the S&P/ASX 200 broke successive

records—first closing at 8770.40 and then breaching the 8800-point mark—on

broad-based strength in financials, consumer discretionary, property, and

commodities after weak US economic data boosted hopes for Federal Reserve rate

cuts. Gold miners and rare earths producers were standouts, though analysts

cautioned that elevated valuations could leave the market vulnerable during

earnings season.

On Wall St, US stocks are set to finish the week higher,

with the S&P 500 up 1.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead 0.9%, and

the Nasdaq Composite leading gains with a 2.9% rise as of Thursday’s close.

In Friday’s company news,

VRX Silica wins key mining approval for Arrowsmith North

VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has received Department of Mines,

Petroleum and Exploration approval for its Mining Proposal and Mine Closure

Plan at the 100%-owned Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project in WA. This

approval clears the way for mining to commence once environmental approval is

granted by the Minister for the Environment. Arrowsmith North contains a

globally significant deposit of high-purity silica sand with a projected

25-year mine life, targeting the foundry and glass markets in Asia. The project

has strong stakeholder support and is expected to deliver long-term employment

and royalties

Greenvale Energy expands Douglas River Uranium Project

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV) has expanded its Douglas River

Uranium Project in the Northern Territory by acquiring two additional

exploration licence applications, increasing the total project area to about

1,216km². The project lies in the Pine Creek Orogen, which hosts significant

uranium resources. Greenvale sees potential for shallow, sandstone-hosted

uranium similar to the nearby Thunderball deposit. The company has withdrawn

from its Tobermorey Project and will prioritise exploration at Elkedra, Henbury

and the expanded Douglas River area, with reconnaissance and landholder

engagement planned in the coming months

Neuren Pharmaceuticals – SYNGAP1-related disorder added to

NNZ-2591 pipeline

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) has added SYNGAP1-related

disorder (SRD) to the development program for its drug candidate NNZ-2591 after

positive pre-clinical results. SRD, caused by variants in the SYNGAP1 gene,

leads to a range of neurological issues including intellectual disability,

epilepsy, and autism spectrum disorder. There are no approved treatments for

SRD, which affects about 1 in 16,000 individuals. NNZ-2591 reversed neuronal

dysfunction in a lab model of SRD, and Neuren is also preparing a Phase 3 trial

of the drug for Phelan-McDermid syndrome.