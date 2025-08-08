Donaco International Scheme of Arrangement Now Effective

Donaco International Limited (DNA) has announced that its scheme of arrangement with On Nut Road Limited is now legally effective. Donaco is an investment company that operates leisure and entertainment businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. The company lodged a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of New South Wales with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), officially approving the scheme under which On Nut Road Limited will acquire 100% of Donaco shares it does not already own.

Trading of Donaco shares on the ASX is expected to be suspended at the close of trading today, 8 August 2025. Under the terms of the scheme, shareholders holding DNA shares at the scheme record date, which is 5:00 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, will receive A$0.045 cash for each share held.

The implementation date for the scheme, including the payment of the scheme consideration to eligible shareholders, is scheduled for Tuesday, 19 August 2025. Following this, the official quotation of DNA shares on the ASX will be terminated, and Donaco will be removed from the Official List of the ASX, expected at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

Shareholders with questions can contact the Donaco Shareholder Information Line at +61 8 6430 1300 between 9:00am and 5:00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday, or via email at donaco@fticonsulting.com.