Flynn Gold targets multi-million-ounce potential in underexplored Tasmania

Flynn Gold is an ASX-listed explorer with a 1,020 km² Tasmanian portfolio, targeting high-grade gold and silver using modern exploration techniques. The current focus is the Golden Ridge project in the northeast, an intrusive-related system along a +9 km trend near historical workings and existing infrastructure.

At Golden Ridge, Flynn has outlined a maiden Exploration Target of 449–520 koz at 3.0–4.0 g/t across Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone, supported by multiple +100 g/t intercepts at Trafalgar. Drilling is focused on expanding Forrest/Link-style structures and testing new prospects like Grenadier to lift scale.

The broader thesis: northeast Tasmania is a geological continuation of the Victorian goldfields, with limited modern exploration, an opportunity Flynn is moving on with continuous drilling and steady newsflow.

