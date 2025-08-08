Southern Hemisphere Mining targets major copper-gold discovery in Chile

Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX:SUH) Chairman Mark Stowell says the company is advancing copper-gold exploration in central Chile, with a fully funded deep drilling program targeting a large-scale porphyry system at its flagship Los Pumas project. The company already holds substantial shallow resources—218Mt at 0.38% copper, 650koz gold and significant molybdenum—and sees strong potential to expand into a billion-tonne deposit.



The October drilling campaign, carried out in joint venture with FMR Resources, will test a large geophysical target adjacent to existing high-grade intercepts. SUH also holds a manganese project in northern Chile, but is now focusing its efforts on copper and gold, supported by favourable infrastructure and a stable operating environment.



Watch the full presentation to learn more about Southern Hemisphere Mining’s copper-gold strategy in Chile.