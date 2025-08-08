FBM outlines gold growth strategy in Coolgardie’s high-potential belt

Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM) has rapidly assembled the second-largest landholding in the Coolgardie district, one of Western Australia’s most historically productive gold belts. Managing Director Nick Rathjen says the company is targeting high-impact discoveries close to existing mills, with a disciplined focus on capital stewardship and value creation.

FBM’s flagship Miriam project hosts multiple advanced targets, including the Forrest prospect—600m of mineralised strike with strong shallow intercepts—and the newly identified Canyon target. Phase 1 drilling at both prospects has been completed, with results due in early September and an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Forrest expected in Q4.

Additional upside comes from the nearby Burbanks East project, where historical shallow drilling has returned high-grade hits, and the Kal North project, which shows strong surface anomalies but has never been drilled. While gold is the current focus, FBM is also preserving its lithium assets at Kangaroo Hills and Miriam for when the market cycle turns.

Watch the full presentation to learn more about FBM’s exploration plans and growth strategy.