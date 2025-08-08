FBR Limited (ASX: FBR) Secures A$22 Million Financing to Expand Global Reach

Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR), which designs, develops, and builds dynamically stabilised robots to address global needs, has announced a significant boost to its balance sheet. The company has secured A$22 million in financing through a combination of initiatives. These include entering into a A$20 million Share Subscription Facility with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, along with firm commitments to raise A$1 million via a placement of shares to sophisticated and professional investors.

FBR is also launching a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to an additional A$1 million, offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to invest at the same issue price of A$0.0045 per share as the placement. The placement will involve the issue of approximately 222.2 million new ordinary shares. The offer price represents a 25% discount to the last closing price on August 5, 2025, and a 23.1% discount to the 15-day VWAP.

The funds raised will be allocated to several key areas, including commissioning a further Hadrian X robot, developing new DST®-enabled products, and advancing existing collaborations such as the partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries. Proceeds will also support the launch and marketing of FBR’s new ‘Mantis’ welding robot, commercialise Wall as a Service (WaaS) opportunities in Australia and the United States, repay debt facilities, and provide general working capital.

FBR is also hosting a webinar on August 13, 2025, to discuss these recent funding activities and provide updates on operational achievements and FY26 priorities. Leading Melbourne boutique, Peak Asset Management led the round and will assist the Company to place any shortfall to the SPP.