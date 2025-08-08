Astute Metals Completes First Tranche of Capital Raising

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) has announced the completion of Tranche 1 of its previously announced capital raising. Astute Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value resource projects. The company issued 92,721,038 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated investors at a price of $0.015 per share, raising $1,390,816 before costs. This follows the announcement made on 31 July 2025, which detailed the intended use of the funds.

Following the Tranche 1 placement, Astute Metals’ capital structure consists of 710,870,757 listed fully paid ordinary shares, 291,847,282 listed loyalty options, 7,857,500 unlisted loan-funded shares, and 38,120,000 unlisted performance shares. The loyalty options have an expiry date of 21 August 2026 and an exercise price of $0.05.

The company has also stated that Tranche 2 of the placement is expected to be completed shortly. This tranche includes participation from Directors Anthony Leibowitz, Matthew Healy, and Vincent Fayad, as well as other sophisticated investors. Astute Metals will dispatch a Notice of Meeting to shareholders regarding Tranche 2, with further details to be provided in due course.

The announcement was authorised for release by Vince Fayad, Company Secretary of Astute Metals.