Thunderbird Resources Identifies Compelling Drill Targets at Kookabookra Gold Project

Thunderbird Resources Limited (ASX: THB) has announced promising results from its Gradient Array IP/Resistivity survey at the Kookabookra Gold Project in New South Wales. Thunderbird Resources is an international exploration company with a diversified portfolio focused on discovering and developing critical minerals essential to the global energy transition. The survey, completed in early July at the Mt Secret and Mannix prospects, has identified several strong chargeability anomalies indicative of sulphides, which are considered high-priority drill targets.

At Mt Secret, two significant chargeability anomalies are located in a geologically favourable setting near the Glen Bluff Fault. Historical drilling in the area did not test these anomalies. At the Mannix Prospect, chargeability anomalies are situated close to an untested gold-in-soil anomaly. The company notes that a positive correlation between chargeability anomalies and gold mineralisation can be indicative of intrusive-related and orogenic gold systems, similar to the Hillgrove Au-Sb Project.

The company’s Executive Chairman, George Ventouras, said the IP targets are close to historical exploration and drilling, which intersected mineralisation. This leads the company to believe the historical holes were ‘near-misses’. Thunderbird is planning a maiden drill program to test the area for significant gold mineralisation. Ventouras added that the combination of the results, the highly favourable geology and the known mineralisation in the area demonstrates that there is clearly immense exploration upside at both these prospects.

Planning for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Mannix and Mt Secret prospects is underway, with drill permit applications expected to be submitted later this month. The company’s maiden drilling program at Kookabookra is scheduled to commence in Q4 2025. Further exploration work will also focus on the Bear Hill-Butchers Reef area, where high-grade rock chip samples have previously returned assays up to 11.65g/t Au.