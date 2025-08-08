Elders Limited (ASX:ELD), an Australian agribusiness firm that provides a range of products and services to farmers, today provided an update on its proposed acquisition of Delta Agribusiness Pty Ltd. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had previously released a Statement of Issues on 29 May 2025, regarding Elders’ plan to acquire 100% of Delta Agribusiness. Since then, Elders and Delta have been working with the ACCC to address competition concerns raised by the regulator.

The company announced that the ACCC indicated late yesterday that it requires additional time to review information provided by both Elders and Delta. As a result, the ACCC will update its previously announced timeline for the decision in due course. This extension will allow the ACCC to more thoroughly consider the information provided by both parties.

Despite the delay, Elders remains optimistic about the potential benefits of the acquisition. The company believes the transaction will enhance local agricultural markets by expanding price-competitive private label options, increasing technical expertise, and offering a broader range of products and services to farmers. The company are committed to seeing the transaction through.

Elders and Delta Agribusiness will continue to cooperate and work toward a timely completion date. Further updates will be provided as they become available, according to Elders’ management. Investors can view the original announcement on Elders’ Investor Hub.