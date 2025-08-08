Beacon Minerals Requests Trading Halt

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, as announced earlier today. The halt was requested pending the release of drilling results from the company’s Lady Ida Project, a key focus for their current exploration efforts. The trading halt is intended to prevent speculation while the company prepares to disclose potentially market-sensitive information.

The trading halt is expected to remain in effect until the earlier of either the company releasing an announcement regarding the drilling results or the resumption of normal trading activities, which is scheduled for August 12, 2024. This allows Beacon Minerals time to properly disseminate the drilling results to the market and ensures all investors have equal access to the information.

Beacon Minerals is an Australian gold production company. The company is focused on developing projects in the Kalgoorlie region. Before the trading halt, Beacon Minerals shares last traded at $1.30, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately $137.38 million. Investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements for further updates from the company regarding the Lady Ida Project drilling results.