The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced a delay in its decision regarding Elders Limited’s proposed acquisition of Delta Agribusiness. This extension follows the ACCC’s initial Statement of Issues released in May 2025, which highlighted potential competition concerns arising from the transaction. Elders is an Australian agribusiness company that provides a range of products and services to farmers, including rural supplies, livestock trading, and real estate services. Delta Agribusiness is an independent supplier of rural merchandise, fertiliser, and agronomy services.

Since the initial statement, both Elders and Delta Agribusiness have been cooperating with the ACCC to address the identified competition issues. The companies have been providing additional information and working to find solutions that satisfy the regulator’s concerns. Despite these efforts, the ACCC stated late Thursday that it requires additional time to thoroughly assess the new information received from both parties involved in the proposed acquisition.

The ACCC has not provided a specific date for when its review will be completed but has promised a new timeline will be announced in the near future. The regulator’s decision will be based on its assessment of the potential impact on competition in the agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers and consumers are not negatively affected by the merger.

Elders has expressed confidence that the acquisition of Delta Agribusiness will ultimately benefit local farmers. The company reiterated its commitment to working with Delta Agribusiness to facilitate a swift completion of the transaction, pending the ACCC’s approval. Both companies remain dedicated to addressing the regulator’s concerns and achieving a positive outcome for all stakeholders.