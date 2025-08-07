Apple Shares Surge on Manufacturing News

Apple shares have experienced a significant two-day surge, bringing them close to breaking a key technical threshold. This follows President Trump’s announcement that Apple intends to invest an additional $US100 billion ($154 billion) in domestic manufacturing to mitigate tariff risks. The iPhone maker’s stock has jumped as much as 8.2 per cent over the trading period in response to the announcement. Apple is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Its most famous products include the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers.

The surge has pushed Apple’s stock to within approximately 1 per cent of its 200-day moving average. The stock has remained below this average for 103 consecutive sessions, marking its longest such streak since 2016. According to Andre Bakhos, president of Ingenium Analytics, a prolonged period below the 200-day moving average strengthens the level’s significance, making it more challenging for Apple to rebound.

This year has seen a reversal of Apple’s historical performance as a reliable market outperformer. The stock has declined by 15 per cent in 2025, positioning it among the bottom 15 performers in the Nasdaq 100 Index, which has risen by 11 per cent over the same period. Investors will be watching closely to see if Apple can sustain this momentum and overcome the resistance at its 200-day moving average.