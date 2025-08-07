Waller Emerges as Fed Chair Contender

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller has surfaced as a leading candidate to become the central bank’s chairman. According to sources familiar with the matter, President Donald Trump’s advisers are considering Waller as a replacement for the current chairman, Jerome Powell. Waller’s qualifications and policy perspectives have reportedly resonated with the President’s team as they evaluate potential candidates. The Federal Reserve is the central banking system of the United States of America. It conducts the nation’s monetary policy, supervises and regulates banking institutions, and maintains the stability of the financial system.

Trump’s advisers are reportedly impressed by Waller’s approach to policy, which is based on forecasting rather than relying solely on current data. His extensive understanding of the Federal Reserve system is also viewed as a significant asset. This perspective aligns with a forward-looking approach to economic management, which has gained traction within the administration.

Waller has reportedly engaged with the President’s team to discuss the possibility of taking on the role. However, he has not yet had a meeting with President Trump himself. These discussions have been conducted privately, and the sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the deliberations.