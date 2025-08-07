QBE Announces Solid Half-Year Results, Declares Interim Dividend

QBE Insurance Group (ASX: QBE) has released its Investor Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, revealing a strong financial performance and the declaration of an interim dividend. QBE is an international insurer and reinsurer which holds leading franchises across commercial and specialty markets, organised across three divisions. The company is headquartered in Sydney and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The report highlights a net profit after income tax of $1,022 million, compared to $802 million in the prior corresponding period. The adjusted net profit after tax increased to $997 million, resulting in an annualised adjusted return on equity of 19.2%. The Group’s combined operating ratio improved to 92.8% from 93.8%, driven by strong underwriting performance and favorable prior year reserve development. Gross written premium increased by 6% to $13,820 million.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 31 Australian cents per share, representing a payout ratio of 30% of adjusted net profit. The dividend, which is 25% franked, is payable on 26 September 2025. The report also details the Group’s capital position, with an indicative APRA PCA multiple of 1.85x.

QBE’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Horton, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to deliver excellent returns for the full year 2025, citing the ongoing execution of its strategy and sustained focus on building a high-quality, consistent business. The report provides a comprehensive overview of QBE’s financial performance, strategic priorities, and operational highlights for the first half of 2025.