Black Canyon Reveals Promising Manganese Results

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has announced encouraging assay results from its phase two drilling program at the Wandanya discovery in Western Australia. The latest findings suggest a significant extension of manganese mineralisation, stretching at least two kilometres north of the original W2 discovery site. The mineralisation spans cross-strike widths of 250 to 450 metres, with potential for further expansion to the north and east. Black Canyon is a mineral exploration company focused on its extensive land holdings in the Balfour Manganese Field and the broader Oakover Basin region of Western Australia, covering 2,300 square kilometres.

Key results from the drilling include notable intersections such as 6 metres at 35% manganese, including a high-grade section of 2 metres at 42.1% manganese from a depth of 3 metres. Another significant intersection revealed 5 metres at 28.7% manganese from 9 metres, with a richer zone of 2 metres at 43.5% manganese. These results underscore the shallow and consistent nature of the discovered manganese mineralisation.

Managing Director Brendan Cummins highlighted the uniqueness of this stratabound manganese discovery, noting its consistent grade and thickness which sets it apart in the region. He also drew parallels to other significant Australian manganese deposits like Groote Eylandt, Woodie Woodie and Bootu Creek, all of which have been successfully developed into producing mines. Cummins expressed confidence that the initial drill programs suggest a potentially significant mineral system with favourable attributes for future mine development.

The company anticipates finalising assays for the remaining 47 drillholes, which target both iron and manganese, by the end of August 2025. Furthermore, a third phase reverse circulation drilling program is slated to commence in mid-August. This program aims to further delineate the manganese and iron discoveries, extending along a 3-kilometre strike and up to 800 metres in cross width.