Lindian Resources Wins Malawi Court Case

Lindian Resources has announced a favourable outcome in legal proceedings brought against it in Malawi. The High Court of Malawi has dismissed the case in full, with no liability or settlement required from Lindian. Furthermore, the court has awarded full legal costs in Lindian’s favour, enabling the company to recover expenses incurred in defending the claim. Lindian Resources focuses on developing bauxite and rare earths projects. Their primary goal is to become a significant supplier of critical minerals.

The legal action was initiated by Deep Blue Sea Limited in October 2024. The claim pertained to alleged introduction fees and rights connected to Lindian’s 2022 agreement with Rift Valley Resource Developments. Lindian Resources consistently maintained that the claims were without merit.

The company has welcomed the court’s decision. Lindian management stated that the dismissal removes a layer of uncertainty surrounding its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project, located in Malawi. The successful resolution of this legal matter allows Lindian to focus on its core business objectives and the further development of its rare earths project.

Lindian’s management team expressed satisfaction with the outcome and reiterated their commitment to advancing the Kangankunde project. The company believes that the project has the potential to become a significant source of rare earth elements, which are essential components in various high-tech applications.