Westgold Eyes Production Increase, Cash Flow Boost

Westgold Resources is aiming for increased gold production, targeting between 345,000 and 385,000 ounces in the current financial year. The company anticipates improvements in free cash flow as mine and mill upgrades begin to yield results. Westgold Resources is an Australian gold mining company focused on developing and operating mines in Western Australia. It has a portfolio of projects and a strategy centered on organic growth.

The company projects an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2600 to $2900 per ounce for the year. Capital investment is slated to increase to $270 million, primarily directed towards the Bluebird-South Junction and Great Fingall projects. Exploration expenditure is budgeted at $50 million. Production is expected to be concentrated in the second half of fiscal year 2026, driven by ramp-ups at Bluebird-South Junction, Great Fingall, and third-party ore supply.

Westgold reported a record $364 million in cash, bullion, and investments at the close of FY25, following a $132 million increase in the final quarter. According to Chief Executive Wayne Bramwell, Westgold is leveraging its expanded scale and rising mine grades to enhance its performance.

Bramwell stated that maintaining consistent delivery is crucial. He added, “We remain focused on delivering safe and profitable ounces with full exposure to the gold price and a clear path to organic growth.”