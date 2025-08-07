Light & Wonder has announced plans to proceed with a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following several months of consideration. The Las Vegas-based company, which has traded on the ASX since 2023 via CHESS Depository Interests (CDI), intends to delist from the Nasdaq by the end of November 2025. Light & Wonder develops and supplies games, systems and services for casinos, lotteries, social and mobile games. The company provides a portfolio of popular and well-known brands.

Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, Matt Wilson, expressed confidence that the move would enhance shareholder value. “I have confidence in our strategy as we continue to execute our long-term blueprint,” Wilson stated. The announcement aligns with the release of the company’s half-year results.

For the half-year ending 30 June, Light & Wonder reported net revenue of $US809 million ($1.2 billion), falling short of consensus estimates. However, net income saw a 16 per cent increase, reaching $US95 million. The company also provided guidance for its full financial year, projecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $US1.4 billion and $US1.5 billion.