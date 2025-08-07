AMP Director Slattery to Retire Next Month

AMP Limited has announced that independent director Andrea Slattery will retire, effective August 31. Slattery, who has served on the AMP Limited and AMP Bank boards for six years, chaired the Audit Committee and the ESG & Sustainability Advisory Group. AMP provides financial advice and superannuation solutions, as well as banking products including home loans and savings accounts. The company underwent a significant governance overhaul during Slattery’s tenure, a period marked by major reforms.

Replacing Slattery is Linda Elkins, a superannuation and wealth platforms executive. Elkins will join both boards from September 1. AMP stated that Elkins brings to the role strong experience in risk, governance, and relationship management. Her expertise spans across two of AMP’s core business segments.

Slattery’s departure and Elkins’ appointment represent a continuation of AMP’s board renewal process. This transition aims to bolster the company’s governance and strategic direction as it navigates the evolving financial landscape. The change reflects AMP’s commitment to maintaining robust oversight and adapting to industry demands.

Elkins’ extensive background in superannuation and wealth platforms is expected to provide valuable insights and support to AMP’s strategic objectives. Her appointment signals a focus on strengthening risk management and governance practices within the organisation.