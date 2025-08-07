Mineral Resources Appoints New Committee Member

Mineral Resources has announced the appointment of Ross Carroll to its Remuneration and People Committee. This follows the resignation of Justin Langer from the committee, which took effect on August 6th. Mineral Resources is a leading Australian diversified resources company, with extensive operations in mining services, iron ore, lithium and energy. The company’s focus is on delivering shareholder value through innovation and efficient resource development.

Carroll will join the existing committee members, which include Malcolm Bundey, who serves as the chair, and Colleen Hayward. The company has stated that all directors are welcome to attend the committee meetings. This initiative aims to bolster independent oversight concerning remuneration and people-related matters within the organisation.

The Remuneration and People Committee plays a crucial role in shaping the company’s approach to employee compensation, talent management, and overall workplace culture. By inviting all directors to attend meetings, Mineral Resources seeks to foster greater transparency and collaboration in these critical areas. This appointment is effective immediately, with Carroll expected to contribute his expertise to the committee’s ongoing work.

The company has not disclosed any further information regarding Langer’s resignation or the specific reasons behind Carroll’s appointment. Mineral Resources continues to focus on its strategic objectives, including operational efficiency and sustainable growth across its diverse portfolio of assets.