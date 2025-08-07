Papyrus Australia Appoints New CEO and Restructures for Commercialisation

Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX: PPY) has announced the appointment of Daniel Schmidt as its new Chief Executive Officer as it transitions from research and development to full-scale commercial operations. Papyrus Australia Ltd is an innovative company and a leader in providing sustainable solutions using its patented technology to process agricultural waste (currently focused on banana plantations) into high-quality alternatives to wood-based, paper-based, and plastic-based products. The company continues to make progress against its R&D plan and is now focused on the next phase of commercialisation and product development.

Daniel Schmidt brings over 15 years of senior leadership experience in manufacturing, encompassing procurement, operations management, and supply chain optimisation. He has been working closely with the technology team and pilot customers to expedite technology readiness and is considered ideally placed to lead the next phase of growth as production ramps up.

Aligned with the pivot to commercialisation, Papyrus is also restructuring its support functions. The company has engaged Automic Group to provide company secretarial and back-office services. This strategic outsourcing will allow the executive team to concentrate on technology refinement, business development, and customer engagement, leveraging Automic’s scalable service platform. Further details will be provided when the Company Secretary appointment becomes effective on 1 September 2025.

The PPY Board has expressed strong support for Daniel Schmidt’s transition to CEO and the structural changes, which are designed to provide clear business direction, improve process efficiency, and modestly increase functional capacity as the business progresses toward its development and commercialisation objectives.