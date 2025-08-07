Finexia Financial Group Announces Leadership Transition and Strengthens Core Functions

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) has announced significant executive and operational changes aimed at enhancing operational oversight, strategic execution, governance, and overall company performance. Finexia is a diversified financial services firm providing tailored investment, financing, and asset management solutions. The company’s announcement follows the departure of the former Director and Chief Executive Officer, prompting a review of the leadership structure.

Effective August 7, 2025, Mr. Neil Sheather will resume the role of Chief Executive Officer, having previously served in that capacity. Mr. Sheather will also remain on the Board as an Executive Director, taking the title of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Mr. Robert Spano has been appointed Executive Chairman, bringing over three decades of experience in credit and finance. Mrs. Kim Clifton, an experienced childcare and early learning specialist, has been appointed CEO of Shared Beginnings Pty Ltd, Finexia’s wholly owned subsidiary focused on childcare business operations.

To enhance its core support functions, Finexia has appointed Lumina to manage accounting and financial reporting. Lumina’s experience will ensure a robust and efficient finance function. Confidant Partners, a governance and compliance advisory firm, has been engaged to support the company’s corporate governance framework. Mr. David Hwang, Managing Partner of Confidant Partners, will be appointed Company Secretary, effective August 7, 2025, becoming responsible for communications with the ASX regarding Listing Rule matters.

These initiatives reflect the Board’s commitment to meeting strategic objectives, improving operational resilience, and maintaining high standards of governance and transparency. Material terms of the appointments of Messrs. Sheather and Spano are outlined in the appendix of the announcement. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Finexia Financial Group Limited.