Key Petroleum Appoints Yan Zhao as Managing Director

Key Petroleum Limited (ASX: KEY) has announced the appointment of Mr. Yan Zhao as Managing Director, effective August 6, 2025. Key Petroleum is an ASX-listed company focused on oil and gas exploration and production. The company has interests in the Perth Basin and Cooper-Eromanga Basin. Mr. Zhao brings over 20 years of management and engineering experience in coal, exploration, mining industry business development, and possesses an extensive professional network in both Australia and China.

Prior to 2017, Mr. Zhao worked in the Australian branch of a Chinese company, where he held several key positions and responsibilities. Since 2017, he has held senior management and executive director positions at publicly listed companies in Australia, gaining extensive experience in the operation and management of mining and oil and gas exploration projects. His experience aligns with Key Petroleum’s strategic objectives in the energy sector.

According to the company announcement, Mr. Zhao’s remuneration package will include a fixed amount of $36,000 per annum, excluding superannuation. The employment agreement stipulates a two-month notice period from either party for termination, or payment in lieu thereof. Key Petroleum may also terminate the agreement immediately for cause. The role does not include any performance-related incentive payments.

The announcement was authorised by the Chairman of the Board, Wei Jin. For further information, stakeholders are directed to contact Key Petroleum directly via telephone or email.