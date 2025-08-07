Donaco International Scheme of Arrangement Approved by Court

Donaco International Limited (DNA) has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the proposed scheme of arrangement. Donaco is an investment holding company with a portfolio of gaming and associated leisure businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. Under the scheme, On Nut Road Limited (ONR) will acquire 100% of Donaco shares it does not already own.

The scheme will become legally effective upon lodgement of the Court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Donaco anticipates lodging the orders with ASIC tomorrow, August 8, 2025, which will mark the Effective Date. Subsequently, Donaco shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the ASX, effective from the close of trading on the same day.

The indicative timetable outlines key dates, with the Scheme Record Date set for 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. This date will determine entitlements to the Scheme Consideration. The Implementation Date, which includes the payment of the Scheme Consideration, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Donaco has advised that all times and dates are referenced to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and are indicative only. The company reserves the right to modify the timetable, with any changes to be announced on the ASX and notified on Donaco’s website. Shareholders with questions can contact the Donaco Shareholder Information Line at +61 8 6430 1300 or via email at donaco@fticonsulting.com.