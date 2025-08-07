Anson Resources (ASX: ASN) has announced that the Bosydaba#1 exploration well has achieved a calculated flow rate of at least 6,000 barrels per day (250 bbl/hr). Anson Resources is an ASX-listed mineral resources company with a portfolio of minerals projects in key demand-driven commodities, focusing on developing lithium assets. The flow rate meets the requirements for the planned demonstration plant at the Green River Lithium Project in south-eastern Utah.

The company’s announcement notes that no additional drilling or changes to tubing size are necessary, reducing the estimated costs and timelines for commencing operation of the planned demonstration plant. The flow rate calculation considered brine drawdown after continuous extraction, the brine’s weight, extraction depth, and replenishment time, based on data collected since the well’s completion in April 2024.

The high flow rate enables Anson to proceed with installing the demonstration plant without further drilling or tubing replacement. The plant will be located at the Green River Lithium Project. Anson has been continuously processing lithium-rich brine through its on-site Sample Demonstration Plant (SDP), with regular brine extraction over two-day periods showing no drawdown in brine levels.

The flow rate at the Bosydaba#1 well can be increased by installing a pump at a specified depth to decrease hydrostatic pressure, according to the company. Anson determined the flow rates with a third-party oil and gas engineer and operator. This announcement has been authorized for release by the Executive Chairman and CEO.