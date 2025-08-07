Gibb River Diamonds Announces Excellent Grade Control Drilling Results at Edjudina Gold Project

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (GIB), an ASX-listed company focused on diamond and gold exploration, is pleased to announce positive results from its Phase 1 grade control drilling program at the Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia. The drilling, conducted and financed by BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) under a mining agreement, has confirmed excellent gold grades and the coherent nature of the mineralisation at the Neta Gold Prospect, which starts at the surface. A total of 65 holes were drilled, covering 2,180 metres.

Key highlights from the drilling program include drillhole 25NRC017, which intersected 9 metres at 3.13 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 80 metres. This intersection is considered a potential new high-grade shoot target for future exploration. Other notable intersections include 12 metres at 5.32 g/t from surface in hole 25NRC003 and 29 metres at 3.06 g/t from 16 metres in hole 25NRC054. These results validate the company’s understanding of the Neta Prospect’s high-grade mineralisation.

The Mining Proposal (Part 1) Permit for the Neta Gold Prospect has recently been granted by the WA Mines Department, allowing for the commencement of mining operations. BML Ventures Pty Ltd has indicated its intention to mobilise plant and equipment during August 2025 to prepare the ground and logistics for mining at the Neta Prospect. GIB’s directors expressed excitement about the rapid advancement of the Neta Prospect and consider the drilling results a positive sign for the project.

BML is currently assessing the Phase 1 drilling results to determine whether a Phase 2 program is necessary. The findings from the grade control drilling will be integrated with GIB’s existing Neta drilling data to refine grade control modelling for mining. Further updates on the project’s progress will be provided in due course.