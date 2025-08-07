360 Capital Mortgage REIT Reports Significant Profit and Distribution Growth for FY25

Company News

by Finance News Network August 07, 2025 10:38 AM

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX: TCF), an ASX-listed managed investment scheme that invests in a range of credit opportunities secured by Australian real estate assets, has released its Appendix 4E and Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a substantial increase in both investment income and profit attributable to unitholders compared to the prior corresponding period.

Investment income surged by 62.5%, rising from $2.426 million in 2024 to $3.943 million in 2025. Profit for the year attributable to unitholders experienced an even more significant jump of 74.6%, climbing from $1.857 million to $3.243 million. Basic and diluted earnings per unit also increased substantially, from 45.0 cents per unit to 64.8 cents per unit. Net tangible assets per unit remained stable at $5.94.

The REIT declared total distributions for the year ended 30 June 2025, of 62.30 cents per unit, amounting to $3.150 million, a substantial increase from the 45.00 cents per unit or $1.859 million distributed in the previous year. These distributions were paid monthly throughout the year. The Trust does not have a distribution reinvestment plan in place.

The report also detailed the units on issue and included details about a capital raising undertaken during the year. In December 2024, the Trust undertook a capital raising to raise up to $20.0 million at a price of $5.94 per unit. In March 2025, the Trust undertook a 1 for 3 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $11.1 million at a price of $5.94 per unit. The capital raised was invested into registered mortgage residual stock loans of completed homes and land lots.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?