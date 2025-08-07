360 Capital Mortgage REIT Reports Significant Profit and Distribution Growth for FY25

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX: TCF), an ASX-listed managed investment scheme that invests in a range of credit opportunities secured by Australian real estate assets, has released its Appendix 4E and Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a substantial increase in both investment income and profit attributable to unitholders compared to the prior corresponding period.

Investment income surged by 62.5%, rising from $2.426 million in 2024 to $3.943 million in 2025. Profit for the year attributable to unitholders experienced an even more significant jump of 74.6%, climbing from $1.857 million to $3.243 million. Basic and diluted earnings per unit also increased substantially, from 45.0 cents per unit to 64.8 cents per unit. Net tangible assets per unit remained stable at $5.94.

The REIT declared total distributions for the year ended 30 June 2025, of 62.30 cents per unit, amounting to $3.150 million, a substantial increase from the 45.00 cents per unit or $1.859 million distributed in the previous year. These distributions were paid monthly throughout the year. The Trust does not have a distribution reinvestment plan in place.

The report also detailed the units on issue and included details about a capital raising undertaken during the year. In December 2024, the Trust undertook a capital raising to raise up to $20.0 million at a price of $5.94 per unit. In March 2025, the Trust undertook a 1 for 3 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $11.1 million at a price of $5.94 per unit. The capital raised was invested into registered mortgage residual stock loans of completed homes and land lots.