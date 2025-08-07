Neuren (NEU) Announces Strong Q2 Royalty Income as DAYBUE™ Sales Surge

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU), a company developing new drug therapies to treat serious neurological disorders, today reported highlights from its partner Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 financial results. DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) net sales reached US$96.1 million, a 14% increase compared to both Q2 2024 and Q1 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to increased unit sales shipped to a greater number of unique patients. Acadia has reiterated its full-year 2025 guidance for DAYBUE US net sales to be between US$380 and US$405 million.

The number of unique patients receiving DAYBUE shipments continued its upward trend, reaching a record high of 987 in Q2 2025. Patient persistency remains strong, with over 50% continuing treatment after 12 months. Furthermore, 70% of active patients have now been on therapy for 12 months or longer, marking an increase from 65% in the previous quarter. Acadia has also completed the planned expansion of its DAYBUE sales force by approximately 30%, aiming to accelerate growth by reaching patients outside of specialised Rett syndrome centres.

Neuren’s royalty income for Q2 2025 is A$14.7 million, reflecting a 16% increase compared to Q2 2024 and a 9% increase compared to Q1 2025. Anticipated royalties from the US for the full year 2025 are projected to be between A$62 million and A$67 million, assuming Acadia meets its DAYBUE US net sales guidance and the AUDUSD exchange rate remains at 0.65. Acadia has initiated named patient supply programs in Europe through Clinigen, Israel through Rafa and Rest of the World through Farmamondo.