American West Metals Continues to Intersect High-Grade Copper at Storm Project

American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1), an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America, has announced further positive results from its 2025 drilling program at the Storm Copper Project in Canada. The latest assays confirm thick, near-surface intersections of high-grade copper, while ongoing deep diamond drilling continues to highlight the potential of a widespread copper system.

Deep diamond drilling has intersected substantial intervals of visual copper sulphides. Nine diamond drill holes, totaling 2,295 metres, have been completed, including a deep hole at Cirrus. ST25-04, drilled below and along strike of the Cirrus Deposit, intersected approximately 57 metres of combined visual sediment-hosted copper mineralisation, providing important stratigraphic information highlighting the large-scale mineralisation potential at Storm.

Assay results from the first 10 reverse-circulation (RC) drill holes include 12.2 metres at 1.9% copper and 77g/t silver from 19.8 metres downhole in SR25-005 at Corona, including higher-grade sections of 4.6 metres at 3.2% copper and 129.0g/t silver. Other significant intersections include 7.6 metres at 1.7% copper in SR25-006 and 7.6 metres at 1.1% copper in SR25-010 at The Gap, with assays still pending for a portion of the hole.

Dave O’Neill, Managing Director, stated the results exceeded expectations and confirmed the excellent continuity of high-grade copper zones. Drilling at The Gap has extended the envelope of known copper mineralisation, demonstrating the potential to convert discoveries into resources. The company anticipates providing further updates as the program progresses.