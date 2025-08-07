Silex Systems Completes $130 Million Placement to Advance Uranium Enrichment

Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX), a technology commercialisation company focused on its SILEX laser enrichment technology, has successfully completed a $130 million institutional placement. The placement involved the issue of approximately 33.3 million new shares at $3.90 each to both new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. The offer received strong backing from local and international investors, indicating confidence in Silex’s strategic direction.

The proceeds from the placement, combined with existing cash reserves of $69.6 million, will primarily be used to support the commercialisation of the SILEX uranium enrichment technology through its US-based exclusive licensee, Global Laser Enrichment (GLE). A smaller portion of the funds will be allocated to pursuing additional commercial opportunities, strengthening the company’s balance sheet, and covering general corporate expenses. Silex anticipates maintaining a fully funded position through to the end of FY2028, projecting cash reserves of approximately $214.6 million following the placement and a planned Share Purchase Plan (SPP).

According to Silex CEO/Managing Director Michael Goldsworthy, the strong support for the placement validates the company’s commitment to commercialising its SILEX uranium enrichment technology. He highlighted the importance of the proceeds in enabling Silex to support GLE’s efforts to establish new US enrichment capacity, aligning with the growing global nuclear renaissance and US energy security ambitions. The placement price of $3.90 per new share represented a 15.8% discount to the last closing price on the ASX on August 5, 2025.

In addition to the placement, Silex is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), aiming to raise up to an additional $15 million. New shares offered under the SPP will be issued at the lower of $3.90 per share or a 2.0% discount to the VWAP of Silex’s shares traded on the ASX during the five trading days leading up to the SPP Closing Date. Further details regarding the Placement and SPP are available in the Equity Raising Presentation released to the ASX.