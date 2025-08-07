360 Capital Mortgage REIT Releases Corporate Governance Statement

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF), a real estate investment trust, has released its Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement, outlining the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT is focused on generating attractive returns from investments in a diversified portfolio of Australasian real estate debt investments, primarily mortgages. The announcement, made on August 7, 2025, confirms the accuracy and currency of the Corporate Governance Statement as of the same date, with approval from the board.

The Corporate Governance Statement, accessible on the company’s website, details the extent to which 360 Capital Mortgage REIT followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. The Appendix 4G serves as a key, assisting readers in locating governance disclosures made under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. It also verifies the company’s compliance with disclosure requirements under Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G annexure provides a detailed breakdown of the company’s compliance with each recommendation. This includes disclosures on board charters, director appointments, written agreements with directors and senior executives, and the role of the company secretary. Further disclosures encompass diversity policies, board performance evaluations, and processes for evaluating senior executive performance.

The release, authorised by Glenn Butterworth, highlights 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance practices. The company’s disclosures cover a range of areas, including the structure and effectiveness of the board, ethical and responsible conduct, safeguarding corporate reporting integrity, and respecting the rights of security holders.