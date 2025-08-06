US Imposes 100% Tariff on Semiconductor Imports

The United States will impose a tariff of approximately 100 per cent on all semiconductor chips imported into the country, according to President Donald Trump. The announcement was made to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, outlining a significant shift in trade policy concerning vital electronic components. The tariff aims to encourage companies to manufacture these chips within the United States.

According to Trump, the new tariff rate will apply broadly to “all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States.” However, an exception will be made for companies that have already committed to establishing or expanding their manufacturing presence within the country. This condition seeks to incentivise investment and job creation in the US semiconductor industry.

President Trump clarified the conditions for exemption, stating, “If you’ve made a commitment to build (in the U.S.), or if you’re in the process of building (in the U.S.), as many are, there is no tariff.” The policy aims to reshape global supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor production, promoting self-sufficiency and national security interests within the technology sector. This measure could have far-reaching implications for the global semiconductor market and related industries.