Hot Stocks: Black Canyon, Alara Resources, Tivan

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.73% and the Nasdaq gaining 1.21%, snapping a recent losing streak. Apple led the rally, surging 5% after confirming it will invest an additional US$100bn in US manufacturing, bringing its total domestic commitment to US$600bn over four years. The announcement also helped ease concerns around potential tariffs on Indian-assembled iPhones. Amazon and Tesla also advanced, up 4% and 3.6% respectively. However, trade tensions lingered after President Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing energy ties with Russia.

Earnings season remained strong, with 81% of S&P 500 companies beating expectations. McDonald’s and Arista Networks rallied on upbeat results, while Snap and AMD slumped on disappointing revenue and earnings.

In Australia, the sharemarket is set to open lower, with SPI 200 futures down 27 points. Investors will be watching today’s June trade balance, due at 11:30am AEST, along with earnings results from AMP and Light & Wonder.

Black Canyon confirms 2km manganese strike at Wandanya with strong drill results

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has released promising Phase 2 drilling results from its Wandanya Project in WA, confirming shallow, high-grade manganese mineralisation over at least 2km of strike. Multiple drill holes returned intersections with grades above 40% Mn, with cross-strike widths up to 450m. The mineralisation remains open to the north and east. Phase 3 RC drilling is scheduled to begin mid-August, targeting an expanded 3km strike and 800m cross-width. Managing Director Brendan Cummins described the consistency of grade and thickness as “unique to the region,” comparing the potential scale to historic Australian manganese producers like Groote Eylandt and Woodie Woodie.

Alara boosts copper-gold output with new filter presses at Omani plant

Alara Resources (ASX:AUQ) has successfully commissioned two new interim tailings filter presses (TFPs) at its Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold Project in Oman, increasing operational efficiency to 85–90% of design capacity from a prior range of 62–65%. This upgrade is expected to lift monthly concentrate production to 3000–3200 dry metric tonnes. The company, which holds a 51% interest in the project via Al Hadeetha Resources, plans to install a permanent TFP in future. Managing Director Atmavireshwar Sthapak said the milestone enhances reliability and reflects the company’s commitment to operational excellence.

Tivan receives second IPCM grant payment for Speewah Fluorite Project

Tivan (ASX:TVN) has received a second AU$2m payment under the Australian Government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) grant program, supporting feasibility work at the Speewah Fluorite Project. The grant, originally awarded to Tivan, has now been novated to Fluorite SPV—a joint venture between Tivan, Sumitomo Corporation, and JOGMEC. To date, AU$3.25m of the AU$7.4m grant has been received, with the remainder scheduled for 2026. The funds will help advance the project toward a final investment decision. Tivan Executive Chairman Grant Wilson said the IPCM program had been instrumental in forming the JV and accelerating project development.