Apple Pledges Extra US$100bn to US Suppliers, Expands Corning Deal

Apple will invest an additional US$100bn in US companies and suppliers over the next four years, building on a US$500bn commitment made earlier this year. CEO Tim Cook announced the expansion alongside former President Donald Trump at the White House.

The tech giant will spend US$2.5bn to expand glass production with Corning in Kentucky and aims to produce over 19 billion chips in the US this year through partnerships with companies including Texas Instruments, GlobalWafers, and TSMC.

Cook said Apple’s goal is to build an “end-to-end” US supply chain, including chip production, lasers for Face ID, and glass for iPhones and Apple Watches.

Trump said Apple would be exempt from upcoming semiconductor tariffs due to its US investments. While iPhones are still assembled overseas, Cook noted that many internal components are already made domestically.

Apple is also expanding data centres across four US states and increasing its manufacturing fund to US$10bn.