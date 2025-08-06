Infomedia Soars on $651 Million Takeover Bid

Infomedia shares surged nearly 28 per cent in early trading on Wednesday following the acceptance of a $651 million takeover offer from private equity firm TPG. At 10.42am AEST, shares were trading at $1.69, a 27.7 per cent increase. The proposed acquisition represents a significant premium for Infomedia shareholders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Infomedia shareholders are set to receive $1.72 per share in cash, minus any permitted dividends paid before the deal closes. This cash consideration reflects a 41 per cent premium over the three-month volume weighted average price of Infomedia shares, providing a substantial return for investors.

The transaction remains subject to standard conditions, including the crucial approval of Infomedia shareholders. A scheme meeting is anticipated to take place in November 2025, where shareholders will formally vote on the proposed acquisition. Infomedia is a company providing software solutions to the automotive industry, focusing on aftersales service and parts operations.

The successful completion of the takeover will mark a significant change for Infomedia, transitioning it from a publicly listed entity to private ownership under TPG. Investors are closely watching the developments as the deal progresses towards the shareholder vote next year.