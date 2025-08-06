Langer Resigns From Mineral Resources Board

Justin Langer has resigned from his position as an independent non-executive director at Mineral Resources, citing increasing commitments that require him to spend extended periods overseas. Langer’s resignation was effective immediately following an announcement to the ASX. Mineral Resources is a leading Australian diversified resources company, with extensive operations in mining services, iron ore, lithium and energy. The company provides a range of services across the mining infrastructure supply chain.

Langer joined the Mineral Resources board in January 2023. During his tenure, he served on several committees, including the nomination, remuneration and people, sustainability, and ethics and governance committees. His contributions were valued as the company navigated a dynamic period in the resources sector.

Since joining Mineral Resources, Langer has accepted senior cricket coaching roles and undertaken various media commitments. These expanding responsibilities have made it challenging for him to dedicate the necessary time and focus to his duties with Mineral Resources.

“With my expanding commitments both in Australia and overseas, I am not in a position to continue to give the time and focus that I believe MinRes deserves,” Langer stated in the ASX announcement, expressing his regret at having to step down from the board.