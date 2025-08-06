WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX: WSI), an industrial services company operating in the energy, resources, utility and infrastructure sectors, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SIMPEC has been awarded a new contract valued at approximately $11 million by Tianqi Lithium Kwinana (TLK). The contract is for the delivery of civil, structural, mechanical, piping (SMP), electrical, and instrumentation (E&I) works at Tianqi Lithium’s Hydroxide Processing operation in Kwinana, Western Australia.

The project aims to enhance capacity within the existing lithium processing facility through the installation of new mechanical equipment. The works will be executed within a live operational environment, requiring a high level of integration and coordination to support continuous plant performance. SIMPEC’s construction and asset management capabilities represent a comprehensive solution for clients within the energy, infrastructure and resources industries.

According to SIMPEC Managing Director Mark Dimasi, this contract represents a significant step in SIMPEC’s ongoing growth strategy. It reinforces SIMPEC’s reputation as a trusted delivery partner for complex industrial projects and highlights its capability to execute multidisciplinary packages to a high standard. Dimasi also stated that the award aligns with the company’s strategic objective of supporting Australia’s energy transition while strengthening its presence in the lithium sector.

The project is scheduled to commence immediately and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), a joint venture between Tianqi Lithium Corporation and IGO Limited, owns the Kwinana Lithium-Hydroxide Processing operation, which is managed by Tianqi Lithium Kwinana.