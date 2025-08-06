Torque Metals Expands Gold Footprint

Torque Metals (ASX: TOR) has significantly expanded the gold footprint at its Paris project near Kalgoorlie, Australia, following a series of high-grade assay results from recent drilling. Torque Metals is focused on exploring and developing its tenements in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The company’s primary focus is its Paris Gold Project, where it is working to define a multi-deposit gold camp.

New drill intercepts have defined a 400-metre mineralised corridor between the Paris and Observation prospects. Notable results include 16 metres at 3.36 grams per tonne of gold from 72 metres, and 20 metres at 1.86 g/t from 104 metres. The company reported that the Paris corridor remains open in all directions, indicating the potential for a large-scale gold system. Recent reverse circulation drilling at the Carreras and HHH prospects also yielded positive results, including intercepts of 5 metres at 3.91 g/t gold and 5 metres at 3.39 g/t gold.

Managing director Cristian Moreno stated that these intercepts point to a system of significant scale. Torque is currently undertaking an RC drilling campaign targeting step-outs along the Paris trend and infill zones between known prospects. The company has completed 72 RC holes since March 2024 and is preparing for diamond drilling to support future resource modelling. Furthermore, Torque intends to conduct new geophysical and geochemical surveys to refine existing targets and identify additional areas of interest.

The company ended the June quarter with $4.3 million in cash, ensuring full funding for near-term drilling and resource studies. Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the period totalled $1.35 million. Torque is also conducting a strategic review of its Jindalee lithium project to assess potential divestment or monetisation, while prioritising gold exploration and development activities within its Kalgoorlie tenement holding.