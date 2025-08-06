Tamawood (TWD) Announces 18.5% Revenue Increase in Final Report

Tamawood Limited (TWD), a prominent Australian building company specialising in detached residential homes and modular buildings, has released its Appendix 4E Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing significant revenue and profit growth. The report indicates an 18.5% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $100.865 million. Net profit attributable to members also rose by 4.47% to $5.785 million.

The company has declared a final dividend of 9 cents per security, fully franked at a 30% tax rate, paid on December 10, 2024. An interim dividend of 11 cents per security, also 100% franked, was paid on June 6, 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 20 cents per security. Tamawood continues to operate with a dividend reinvestment plan in place.

Key financial performance indicators included in the report show basic and diluted earnings per share of 15.3 cents. The company highlighted that it remains debt-free with substantial cash reserves. A comprehensive review of operations is detailed in the Chairman’s Letter and Managing Director’s Report, which are released alongside the Appendix 4E.

The financial statements, including the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, and Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, have been audited, receiving an unqualified audit opinion. The report confirms that the financial statements adhere to consistent accounting policies.