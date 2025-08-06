Articore Group Appoints Vivek Kumar as Managing Director

Articore Group Limited (ASX: ATG) announced today the appointment of Group CEO Vivek Kumar to the Board as Managing Director, effective 6 August 2025. Articore owns and operates the leading global online marketplaces, Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, connecting independent artists with customers seeking unique designs on everyday products. The move signifies the Board’s emphasis on performance, accountability, and long-term shareholder value.

Robin Mendelson, Articore Board Chair, highlighted Kumar’s leadership in delivering a step-change in the Group’s results, including the strongest fourth quarter in five years and a record gross profit margin. Mendelson stated this appointment reinforces confidence in Kumar’s ability to execute the turnaround and deliver sustained value through operational discipline and strategic focus. The company was previously known as Redbubble Limited (ASX: RBL).

Kumar expressed his gratitude for the appointment and the Board’s trust. He emphasised the strong alignment between himself and the Board on value creation and delivering results for all stakeholders, including customers, creators, employees, and shareholders. He further noted the Board’s commitment to transparency, urgency, and operational understanding of Articore’s marketplaces.

The terms of Mr. Kumar’s employment remain materially the same as those previously disclosed to the ASX on 5 June 2025. For further information, investors are directed to contact Virginia Spring, VP of Investor Relations, at virginia.spring@articore.com. This announcement was authorised for release by the Articore Group Board.