G11 Resources Announces Maiden Exploration Target at Wilandra Copper Project

G11 Resources Limited (ASX: G11), a company focused on copper, nickel, and base metals exploration in the Koonenberry Project, has announced a maiden Exploration Target for the Peveril, Central Gossan, and Grasmere Zones within its Wilandra Copper Project. The company believes this target demonstrates the potential scale of Cu-rich massive sulphide mineralisation at the project, which is located 80km east of Broken Hill, New South Wales. The results stem from a mineralised system considered to be a combination of volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) and structurally controlled massive sulphides that outcrops and extends over 4 km of strike.

The estimated range of potential mineralisation for the Exploration Target is between 15.6 to 21.2 million tonnes, grading at 0.8% to 1.6% copper. This equates to between 170,000 and 250,000 tonnes of copper. The Exploration Target is based on a 4.0 km long section of outcropping mineralisation, which remains open at depth and along strike. Conarco Consulting was engaged to review the mineralisation and estimate the Exploration Target, reporting the results in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

Executive Chairman of G11, Martin Donohue, stated that the maiden Exploration Target at Wilandra is very encouraging. He emphasised that the area remains underexplored and that there is significant scope to expand on the size of the mineralised system, which remains open in all directions. The company plans additional surface geophysical surveys and follow-up drill testing to further explore the area.

While the size and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual, G11 Resources plans to continue exploration work at Wilandra and will update the market as further developments occur. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.