ASX Trading Volumes Surge in July

Australian investors displayed heightened activity in July, driving a substantial increase in trading volumes on the ASX. According to data released by the market operator, the average daily number of trades jumped 34 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching $47.81 billion. This surge coincides with the Australian Securities Exchange repeatedly resetting its record during the same period. The ASX functions as a primary market for the listing of companies and a secondary market for the trading of shares, facilitating capital raising and investment opportunities.

The average daily value traded on-market also saw a notable rise, climbing 18 per cent to $5.952 billion. However, the average value per trade experienced a decline of 10 per cent, settling at $3440. This suggests a greater frequency of smaller-value transactions contributing to the overall increase in market activity.

In terms of capital raising, total new capital raised in July amounted to $7.7 billion, slightly higher than the $7.2 billion recorded in the previous corresponding period. The month also saw one new company admitted to the ASX and one company resignation, reflecting the ongoing dynamic nature of the Australian stock market.