Aruma Resources Drills at Fiery Creek

Aruma Resources (ASX:AAJ) has commenced a nine-hole reverse circulation drilling program at its Fiery Creek Copper Project, situated in the Mt Isa copper belt in northern Queensland. The drilling is focused on identifying copper-silver-antimony mineralisation at the Piper prospect, as part of Aruma’s ongoing efforts to discover new deposits within the project area. Aruma Resources is a junior mineral explorer focused on identifying, evaluating, exploring, and developing mineral resource projects prospective for primarily lithium and gold.

The program is designed to test two induced polarisation (IP) conductors that were identified in a previous geophysical survey, in addition to a prominent north-south gravity feature also uncovered during the survey. The Piper prospect, located in the northwest of the Fiery Creek Project area, is believed to hold potential for copper, gold, antimony, and silver.

Managing Director Grant Ferguson stated that the program marks a significant step in assessing the mineral potential of the underexplored region. He expressed eagerness to validate their exploration model and potentially delineate new copper-silver-antimony discoveries within the Fiery Creek Project’s exploration tenure.