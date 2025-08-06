Silex Systems Halts Trading Amid Capital Raising

Silex Systems has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as the company prepares to launch a capital raising initiative. The halt, announced today, will remain in effect until either normal trading resumes on Friday or when Silex releases further information to the market regarding the capital raising. Silex Systems is an Australian company focused on the development of laser-based technology for uranium enrichment. The company aims to provide a more efficient and economical method for producing enriched uranium.

In addition to the trading halt, Silex Systems announced a significant regulatory development in the United States. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has completed its acceptance review of Global Laser Enrichment’s (GLE) licence application. GLE intends to establish the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility in Western Kentucky.

This facility will utilise Silex’s laser enrichment technology. The acceptance review by the NRC marks an important step in the licensing process for the Paducah plant, indicating that the application meets the necessary criteria for further assessment.

Silex Systems has a market capitalisation of $1.1 billion. Investors will be keenly awaiting further details about the capital raising and its potential impact on the company’s future operations and expansion plans, particularly in light of the progress with the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility.