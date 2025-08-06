Infomedia to be Acquired by TPG

Private equity firm TPG has entered into a scheme implementation agreement to acquire all shares in Infomedia in a deal valued at $651 million. The agreement stipulates that Infomedia shareholders will receive $1.72 per share in cash, minus any permitted dividends paid before the deal’s closure. This cash consideration represents a 41 per cent premium to the three-month volume weighted average price of Infomedia’s shares.

Infomedia is permitted to pay fully franked dividends of up to 4.9¢ per share. This would allow eligible shareholders to receive up to 2.1¢ per share in additional benefits from franking credits. The acquisition is contingent upon several standard conditions, including approval from Infomedia shareholders during a scheme meeting, which is anticipated to take place in November 2025.

TPG Asia managing partner and Australia and New Zealand head Joel Thickins commented on the acquisition, highlighting Infomedia’s experienced management team and their continuous innovation in software solutions. He noted significant opportunities for further international expansion. Thickins stated that TPG is well-positioned to accelerate Infomedia’s international expansion across the Asia Pacific region, EMEA, and the Americas.

Infomedia provides SaaS and DaaS solutions to the automotive industry. Their software helps car manufacturers and dealerships manage their businesses more effectively, offering tools for customer relationship management, parts and service operations, and data-driven insights.