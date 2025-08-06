Lottery Corporation Appoints New Non-Executive Director

The Lottery Corporation has announced the appointment of Tim Poole as a non-executive director. This follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals. Poole’s appointment marks a significant step for the company as it continues to develop its strategic direction. The Lottery Corporation operates lotteries, Keno, and wagering services in Australia and New Zealand. It aims to deliver secure and responsible entertainment experiences for its customers.

Poole was initially appointed as an observer to the board on December 16, providing him with an initial period to familiarise himself with the company’s operations and governance. His transition to a full non-executive director role is expected to further strengthen the board’s expertise and oversight capabilities. The appointment reflects the Lottery Corporation’s commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and regulatory compliance.