West African Resources Boosts Gold Production Outlook

West African Resources has revised its production forecasts, now anticipating the production of 4.8 million ounces of gold over the next ten years. The company projects peak production in 2029, reaching 569,000 ounces. This updated guidance reflects strong operational performance and extended mine life projections for its key assets.

Annual production is expected to remain robust from 2029 to 2031, exceeding 500,000 ounces. The company’s current mine plans extend to 2035 at the Sanbrado site and to 2042 at the Kiaka site, indicating significant long-term potential. West African Resources believes there are opportunities to further extend the mine life beyond these dates, suggesting continued growth prospects.

West African Resources is an ASX-listed company focused on gold production in West Africa. It operates mines in Burkina Faso. The company reported that its unhedged resources now total 12.2 million ounces of gold, with ore reserves standing at 6.5 million ounces of gold, underpinning its positive outlook and future production capabilities.