Nanosonics Secures FDA Clearance for trophon3

Nanosonics has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest trophon product, allowing the company to commercially launch trophon3 and trophon2 Plus in the United States. Trophon2 Plus is a software upgrade package for existing trophon2 users. Nanosonics is an infection prevention company that develops and commercialises innovative technologies for ultrasound probe disinfection. Their trophon devices automate the disinfection process, helping to prevent the spread of healthcare-acquired infections.

Trophon3 delivers several new benefits to customers, including being more than 40 per cent faster than previous generations. It offers expanded digital integration capabilities and the widest traceability capabilities in the ultrasound reprocessing market. This includes new digital traceability through customers’ DICOM imaging database systems, the international standard for medical imaging data.

The company expects the new product to support continued growth in its installed base in both the hospital and private physician market segments. Additionally, it anticipates a significant upgrade opportunity for approximately 10,000 original trophon EPR devices. With approximately 20,000 trophon2 devices globally, the trophon2 Plus package represents a substantial software upgrade opportunity for the company.

Nanosonics chief executive Michael Kavanagh stated that the FDA clearance and USA launch of trophon3 and trophon2 Plus mark important milestones for the company. He noted that these innovations establish a new benchmark in automated high-level disinfection and unlock significant growth opportunity through both new installed base and upgrades.